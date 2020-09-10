IO issues RFQ for new Grandview Children’s Treatment Centre

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for teams to design, build and finance (DBF) its Grandview Children’s Treatment Centre redevelopment project in Ajax, Ont.

The public-private partnership (P3) project represents a consolidation of the existing main site in Oshawa, Ont., and multiple satellite locations into a new, purpose-built facility on 5.6 acres of land donated by the town of Ajax at 1465 Harwood Avenue North. As such, it will support care for children with physical, communication and developmental needs across Durham Region, although three of the satellite clinics will still continue to operate, to reduce extensive travel times for some clients and their families.

As announced in July, B+H Architects will serve as the planning, design and conformance (PDC) team, preparing project documents (including output specifications and performance requirements), monitoring construction and overseeing commissioning, completion and transition. Colliers Project Leaders will serve as project manager, providing advice for the output specification, procurement, contract administration and post-occupancy stages.

Interested companies must register with MERX to download the RFQ. The contract value and estimated value for money will be announced following the financial close.