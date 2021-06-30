IO issues RFP for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital redevelopment

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have invited three prequalified teams to respond to a request for proposals (RFP) to design, build and finance the redevelopment of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) in Grimsby, Ont.

The teams were prequalified based on criteria in a request for qualifications (RFQ) process that started in November 2020. These included design and construction capability, experience, qualified personnel and financial capacity to undertake a project of the corresponding size and scope.

WLMH is an HHS site that has served West Niagara residents for more than 70 years with inpatient and outpatient care, including emergency services, complex and palliative care, surgery and a maternal and newborn program. The redevelopment project will involve construction of a new, larger hospital on the property behind the existing facility.

The teams and their prime members are as follow:

Amico Sacyr Alliance

Applicant Lead: Amico Design Build (50%), Sacyr Construction (50%)

Design Team: IBI Group Architects Canada

Construction Team: Amico Design Build (50%), Sacyr Construction (50%)

Financial Advisor: Operis Business Engineering

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare

Applicant Leads: EllisDon

Design Team: Parkin Architects

Construction Team: EllisDon

Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital

Pomerleau Healthcare Partners