IO, HHS issue early RFQ for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital redevelopment

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have already issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for teams to design, build and finance the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) redevelopment project in Grimsby, Ont., under a public-private partnership (P3) model. Previously, they had not planned to issue the RFQ until early 2021.

The RFQ, available for download to registered companies at merx.com, is the first step in the process to select a design-build team to help deliver the project, for which McCallumSather and B+H Architects were already chosen as the planning, design and conformance (PDC) team. A new, larger facility will be built on property behind the existing hospital and feature acute inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, maternal and newborn services, day surgical services, increased outpatient (ambulatory) care space and advanced diagnostics.

After submissions are reviewed, IO and HHS will shortlist teams with the required design and construction experience and financial capacity for the project, then invite them to respond to a request for proposals (RFP), which is planned for mid-2021.