IO and QHC issue RFQ to redevelop Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Quinte Health Care (QHC) have issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for teams to redevelop the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital (PECMH) site in Picton, Ont.

The project, which involves constructing a new hospital with improved equipment and facilities (including a new helipad), is being delivered using a design-bid-build (DBB) model. The architect and engineers of HDR, under contract to Quinte Health Care, are currently completing the design documents to incorporate energy-efficient windows, natural light and sustainable materials where possible. The RFQ is the first step in the process to select one team to deliver the project based on these designs.

Submissions will be reviewed to shortlist teams with the required construction experience and financial capacity for a project of this size and complexity. The shortlisted teams will then be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP), which is expected to be released in this fall.

Interested companies must register with merx.com to download the RFQ.