HH Angus volunteers to help design burn unit for Ukraine

Canadian consulting engineering firm HH Angus’ designers are volunteering their time, under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO), to review layouts for transforming a health facility into a burn injury treatment centre in Ukraine.

The firm is part of a global group of volunteer health-care engineers and designers working with WHO to review and create design documents to help hospitals in crisis zones around the world. In Ukraine, outside expertise is key in enabling such projects to move forward in the midst of the prolonged Russian invasion and with local resources under tremendous pressure.

HH Angus’ contribution to this project focuses on using health-care experience to evaluate design documents to determine if they meet the requirements for specific care provided to burn patients. Such factors include temperature control, ventilation, water and budget constraints.

This is the fourth time the firm’s engineers, designers and project co-ordinators have contributed to a WHO project.