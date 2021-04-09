HDR and Stantec selected to design new St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

Engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services providers HDR and Stantec have been selected to design the new St. Paul’s Hospital Project in Vancouver, B.C.

At more than two million square feet, this new healthcare facility is said to be the most extensive hospital redevelopment in the province’s history.

“For over 125 years St Paul’s Hospital has served the greater Vancouver community with dedication and tremendous compassion,” said Troy Ransdell, healthcare principal at HDR. “We have long admired their work and commitment, and we are humbled and honored to help these remarkable people realize their dreams and aspirations as they continue their good work into the future.”

“There’s never been a more important time to expand the healthcare capacity in Canada and we are proud to add this new welcoming and supportive space to the Vancouver landscape,” said Darren Burns, vice president at Stantec. “The design supports an enhanced patient experience while creating a timeless space that embraces the history of this long-respected institution.”

The design of the new St. Paul’s Hospital will be a patient-centered campus of care focused on sustainability and resiliency, as well as keeping patients healthy and cared for within their own community. The hospital will include a new emergency department, surgical and interventional services, a critical care unit, a maternal newborn unit and birthing suits, outpatient services, inpatient and outpatient mental health services, community care and outreach programs, and a multilevel, 1,170-space parking structure. Public spaces such as parks and plazas as well as community infrastructure will integrate this new facility with the community it serves.

The design-build team includes PCL Construction and Architect of Record HDR in collaboration with Stantec.

The project is currently in the detailed design phase. Site preparation and construction is expected to begin in spring 2021 with completion in 2026.

View a flythrough of the new hospital.