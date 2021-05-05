Haag Canada names Patrick Foisey as senior building envelope expert and damage appraiser

Forensic engineering and consulting company Haag Canada has appointed Patrick Foisey to its senior leadership team in Toronto, expanding the company’s service offering in Canada.

As Haag Canada’s senior building envelope expert and damage appraiser, Foisey will focus on forensic investigations and pre/post loss property appraisals, with a specialization in roofing. “He joins the company with over 30 years of experience, providing support to the insurance industry in the wake of wildfires, tornadoes, ice storms, flooding and more,” the Toronto-based company said in a news release. “With core competencies in building envelope, inspection procedures and code issues, Foisey is regarded as a leading expert and educator in these subjects.”

Foisey is also business development manager for Haag Education in Canada, and associate instructor for commercial & residential Haag certification roofing classes.