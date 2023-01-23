H.H. Angus to provide mechanical engineering for new South Niagara Hospital

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Niagara Health have selected a health-care bid team, including consulting engineering firm H.H. Angus & Associates, as the preferred proponent to design, build, finance and maintain a new hospital in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The chosen team behind the South Niagara Hospital project, dubbed EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare, includes constructor EllisDon, applicant lead and financial advisor EllisDon Capital, applicant lead Plenary Americas and designers Parkin Architects and Adamson Associates Architects. The full acute care hospital will offer an emergency department and diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, ambulatory and post-acute complex continuing care (CCC) inpatient services.

H.H. Angus is providing consulting services for mechanical engineering and conveyance systems, including automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and vertical transportation. In addition to integrating innovative technologies, the hospital will be designed to achieve LEED Silver certification with the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) and, in what would be a first for a Canadian health-care facility, Well certification for healthy buildings.