H.H. Angus on preferred team to redevelop Grandview Children’s Centre

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Grandview Kids have selected Children First Consortium—a team that includes consulting engineering firm H.H. Angus and Associated—as their preferred proponent to redevelop the Grandview Children’s Centre with a new facility in Ajax, Ont.

The pediatric rehabilitation centre is intended to reduce wait times, provide easier access and improve the range of medical and clinical services for children and youth with physical, communication and developmental needs across Durham Region and surrounding areas.

Grandview Kids will consolidate its existing main site in nearby Oshawa and multiple satellite locations into the purpose-built facility on five acres donated by the town of Ajax. However, it will still maintain three satellite locations in Clarington, Port Perry and Oshawa and a partnership with the Abilities Centre in Whitby, to reduce extensive travel for some clients and caregivers.

Following the redevelopment project’s request for qualifications (RFQ) process, which began in 2020, IO and Grandview Kids will now work to finalize details of a design-build-finance (DBF) contract with the consortium, which also includes Amico Design Build, Sacyr Construction, Parkin Architects and Stonebridge Financial.

The public-private partnership (P3) project is expected to reach financial close in the coming weeks. The contract cost will be publicly announced following the close and construction is scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.