Graham to build new Dawson Creek and District Hospital

New Dawson Creek and District Hospital

Rendering courtesy Graham.

Graham Construction has signed a design-build agreement with British Columbia’s Northern Health Authority for the new Dawson Creek and District Hospital.

“This is a significant award for Graham and adds another project to our growing health-care portfolio,” says Richard Ellis-Smith, Graham’s executive vice-president (EVP) of buildings for Canada. “We’re proud to be a part of this facility that will provide high-quality services to the people of Dawson Creek and surrounding communities.”

The approximately 24,500-m2 (263,000-sf) hospital, with a project value of approximately $590 million, will offer 70 patient beds, representing a one-third increase of 24. Its emergency department will also represent a 50% increase from 10 to 15 treatment spaces. Mental health service delivery will also be expanded with a new inpatient suite and an increase of beds from 15 to 18.

The facility will provide surgical services, chemotherapy, ambulatory care, radiology, clinical support, pharmacy services, a laboratory, diagnostic imaging, physical rehabilitation and a perinatal unit, including labour, delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms and a nursery.

The project team includes consultants from HDR, Crossey Engineering, Bush Bohlman & Partners, GeoNorth Engineering, L&M Engineering, Cygnus Consulting, LSL Engineering Consultants, GHL Consultants, RDH Building Science and BKL Consultants, along with subcontractors Infracon Construction, Professional Mechanical, Western Pacific Enterprises (WPE) and Pagnotta.

