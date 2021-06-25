Govan Brown adds new Core & Shell Division

Canadian contractor Govan Brown has launched a new dedicated Core & Shell construction division.

Designed to complement its existing interior unit, the company’s new division will focus on new construction and base building redevelopment and repositioning projects, with a focus on new construction, adaptive re-use of existing assets, sustainably focused mass timber construction, light industrial, redevelopment projects, and select special projects.

“This launch builds on the strengths we have brought to the marketplace in our ability to focus and build dedicated teams that directly respond to the needs being expressed by our clients,”

Joseph Kirk, the company’s president, said in a news release. “The same degree of attention and specialization we are known for informs this important evolution which will enhance and support our interiors division.”

The new division will be headed by Jeff McKinnon, senior director of corporate development, and Rik Dittmer, senior director of construction.

Govan Brown said its new unit is already engaged on several notable projects across the country.

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and was acquired by the U.S.-based STO Building Group in 2017.