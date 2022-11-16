Feds invest in energy-efficient buildings in Saskatchewan, Ontario and N.S.

The government is investing $526,785 with Halifax-based RSI Projects Inc. in support of the ReCover Initiative.

Canada’s federal government is investing $526,785 with Halifax-based RSI Projects Inc. in support of the ReCover Initiative, which aims to enable energy efficiency transformations in buildings across Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

The federal investment will support six front-end engineering design studies of deep energy retrofits for six municipally owned buildings. The project will identify and share replicable, cost-effective pathways to achieve significant energy reductions through panelized retrofits; de-risk future investment for other building owners; and grow confidence and experience in deep energy retrofits among municipalities and industry stakeholders.

Federal funding is being provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure – Energy Efficient Buildings Program, which supports improvements to the design, renovation and construction of our homes and buildings.

“Canada’s buildings represent 18 per cent of our emissions,” the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, said in a statement. “To fight climate change and reduce emissions, we must ensure increased energy efficiency in communities right across Canada. Through today’s announcement, we are helping municipalities in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia lower emissions, save money on monthly bills and create good, sustainable jobs.”