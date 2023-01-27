Federal, provincial funding promised for Saskatchewan infrastructure projects

Earlier this week, Dominic Leblanc, the federal minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, joined Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s minister of government relations, in promising $19.7 million in joint funding for 25 infrastructure projects across the province.

Among the projects to be funded is the construction of new facilities at the First Nations University of Canada’s (FNUniv‘s) Land-based Learning Centre in Regina (pictured), including cabins, shower and washroom facilities, a mess hall with a kitchen, water and wastewater infrastructure, a permanent sweat lodge structure and an outdoor learning centre.

Other projects will include:

rehabilitating the Estevan Leisure Centre’s rooftop and replacing its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, to reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

upgrading Kindersley’s West Central Event Centre’s refrigeration plant, replacing leaky exterior doors and converting to LED lighting to improve energy efficiency.

replacing bridges in rural areas, including Big Stick No. 141, Biggar No. 347 and Laurier No. 38.

decommissioning landfills for Climax, Ceylon, Harris, Lumsden and Milestone.

The provincial government is contributing $8.9 million, while federal government is providing $10.8 million through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s green infrastructure, community, culture and recreation and rural and northern communities streams. Project recipients are contributing nearly $7.7 million and are responsible for any additional costs.

“These investments will increase Indigenous cultural learning opportunities, provide recreational opportunities, improve our rural transportation system and support our environment,” said McMorris.