Exp to provide civil engineering for Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre

Through an international design competition, Canadian consulting engineering firm Exp has been selected to provide civil engineering for a new heritage centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

The firm will work with Dorte Mandrup Architects, Guy Architects, Adjeleian Allen Rubeli (AAR), Pageau Morel, LEES + Associates, Panaq Design and Altus Group to deliver the 55,000-sf Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre (NIHC).

The $140-million facility (renderings pictured) will support the preservation and continuation of Inuit practices, heritage and cultural education, integrating into the local landscape and serving as a symbol of reconciliation.

“This project has been discussed for three decades,” says Ken Johnson, P.Eng., Exp’s director of Arctic engineering. “We are proud to be a part of the team that can finally establish a place for understanding, knowledge transfer and healing. Exp’s civil engineering design will incorporate insulated water, sewer and recirculating water systems for freeze protection and piping below the active layer to protect installations from climate-change-related stress. The community has long awaited this project and we look forward to bringing this important centre to fruition.”

The NIHC is expected to reach completion by 2027.