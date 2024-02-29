Entuitive, TMP, Mulvey & Banani to engineer Toronto’s new ECC

Consulting engineering firms Entuitive, The Mitchell Partnership (TMP) and Mulvey & Banani International are part of the project team for Toronto’s new Etobicoke Civic Centre (ECC), a 482,000-sf mixed-use development.

Entuitive, TMP and Mulvey & Banani are providing structural, mechanical and electrical engineering services, respectively, for the project at 3755 Bloor Street West. Now under construction by Multiplex and targeting Toronto Green Standards (TGS) Version 3 Tier 4, the centre will see five public-function buildings, ranging from two to five storeys, complemented by four towers, ranging from six to 16 storeys, a two-level underground parking facility and a new civic square.

The site will thus host a mix of facilities, including a community recreation centre and pool, dental offices, a public library, a non-profit child-care centre, community spaces and government offices. Multiplex is building the project under a bespoke lump-sum contract for Toronto’s municipal government.

To align with TGS, the ECC’s high-performance buildings will incorporate green roofs, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, intelligent building systems and an Enwave geothermal plant. Additionally, the development will adhere to Toronto Accessibility Design Guidelines (TADG).

Advertisement

The project is expected to be completed in 2028. Other members of the team include MGAC (project management), Henning Larsen Architects (design), Adamson Associates Architects (executive architect and contracts administrator), PMA Landscape Architects and Knightsbridge Development (Enwave project management).