EllisDon selected as Preferred Proponent for Ottawa treatment centre

The new treatment centre will merge seven care locations, currently leased and spread across Ottawa, into one purpose-built site.

The Infrastructure Healthcare division of construction services company EllisDon has been selected as the preferred proponent to design, build, and finance the 1Door4Care: CHEO Integrated Treatment Centre in Ottawa.

The new treatment centre will merge seven care locations, currently leased and spread across Ottawa, into a single, state-of-the-art, purpose-built site on CHEO’s main Smyth Road campus.

The new site will include multi-use clinic space, a physiotherapy rehab gym, expanded mental health clinics, modern treatment rooms, advanced technology to enable virtual care, a physical link to the main building on campus, family support spaces, a new parking structure, and more.

The EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) team includes:

  • Applicant Lead: EllisDon Corporation
  • Design Team: Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc., Vertechs Design Inc., WalterFedy, Mulvey & Banani International Inc., H. H. Angus and Associates Limited, Entuitive Corporation
  • Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation
  • Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming weeks, which will mean that relevant contracts have been signed and a financing rate has been set.

The contract cost will be announced publicly following financial close, and construction is scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

