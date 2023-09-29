EllisDon Infrastructure team wins contract for 1Door4Care project

Following a competitive process, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) have awarded a fixed-price contract of $371.37 million to EllisDon Infrastructure OCH to design, build and finance (DBF) the CHEO integrated treatment centre redevelopment, also known as the 1Door4Care project, in Ottawa.

The winning team includes EllisDon as applicant lead, constructor and financial advisor, along with Entuitive, H.H. Angus and Associates, Montgomery Sisam Architects, Mulvey & Banani International, Vertechs Design Landscape Architects and WalterFedy.

The new centre will offer services for children and youth living with complex medical, developmental, behavioural or mental health needs. It will feature:

A multi-use clinic space.

A physiotherapy rehabilitation gym.

Expanded mental health clinics.

An indoor and outdoor multi-use space.

A space for those with complex emotional needs.

Treatment rooms.

Technology for virtual care.

A physical link to the hospital.

Family support and community spaces.

A new parking structure.

Design development is set to continue in October, so construction can begin in November. Substantial completion of the project is expected by fall 2027.