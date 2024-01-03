Edmonton and Calgary fund Emissions-Neutral Buildings Information Exchange

Alberta Ecotrust has launched the Emissions-Neutral Buildings Information Exchange (ENBIX) as a collaborative initiative to share industry knowledge, build capacity and advance construction and renovation practices across the province.

Commercial and residential buildings are a major source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In Calgary and Edmonton, building stock accounts for 40% to 60% of emissions. Canada and these two largest Albertan municipalities are aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We have heard from industry leaders the need to build better for commercial and environmental reasons and to prepare for the adoption of higher tiers of building code in Alberta,” says Andrea Linsky, a director with Alberta Ecotrust. “ENBIX is here to work with industry to advance more affordable emissions-neutral buildings, by sharing information, fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration.”

In addition to serving as the driving force behind ENBIX, Alberta Ecotrust—itself a founding member of the Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) network—is providing financial support with a $600,000 contribution from its Climate Innovation Fund.

Advertisement

“We are proud to support the programs and services of ENBIX with our largest single financial contribution to date toward climate action,” says Rod Ruff, acting CEO of Alberta Ecotrust.

Edmonton and Calgary’s municipal governments are the iniative’s main funders, contributing $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively.