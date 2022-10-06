Dialog, Alberta Health Services earn international acclaim for Grande Prairie Regional Hospital

By CCE
Dialog, Alberta Health Services earn international acclaim for Grande Prairie Regional HospitalBuildings Engineering Alberta Health Services architecture Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society CHES Construction design DIALOG Electrical engineering engineers Grande Prairie Regional Hospital health care hospital IFHE interior design International Federation of Healthcare Engineering mechanical engineering Structural engineering
The hospital's layout allows for deep daylight penetration.
The International Federation of Healthcare Engineering (IFHE) recently honoured the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital (pictured, above) with its annual International Building Award, which recognizes the work of design and construction professionals.
IFHE and the Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society (CHES) presented the award on Sept. 19 to Alberta Health Services representatives and Adrian Lo, partner at Dialog, which provided electrical, mechanical and structural engineering, interior design and architectural services for the project. The award ceremony was part of the 27th IFHE Congress and 2022 CHES National Conference, at Toronto’s Westin Harbour Castle.
The 240-bed hospital, completed in 2020, sits on a 30-acre site in Grand Prairie, Alta., and provides outpatient ambulatory care, emergency, diagnostics, obstetrics, surgery, pediatrics, acute geriatrics, mental health and intensive care services. Among other design features, its layout allows for deep daylight penetration into all care and treatment rooms (pictured, below).
