Crozier plans new HQ in Collingwood

The project is targeted for completion by next fall.

Consulting engineering firm C.F. Crozier & Associates unveiled plans today for its new 26,000-sf, three-storey head office building in Collingwood, Ont., to be constructed by commercial real estate developer Nutak Holdings.

Located at 380 First Street, the new headquarters (HQ) will support the growth of Crozier’s team and diversification of its services. It will incorporate sustainable and biophilic design elements, including a mass timber structure, green walls, trees, natural light and an expansive atrium with a grand staircase. A rooftop terrace with natural green space will showcase the firm’s stormwater management and building aeration systems.

“We are excited to announce a world-class office building that will serve as our national HQ and showcase excellence in engineering and design in an inspiring, modern workspace,” says founder and CEO Chris Crozier. “This new office will further expand our longstanding presence in Collingwood, where the firm was founded in 2004. We look forward to working with Nutak.”

Toronto-based SvN Architects + Planners is leading building design and interior design, co-creating the plan with Loom Creative, a consultant for interior design programming. Crozier itself will provide civil, transportation, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering, landscape architecture, construction and project management, with a target completion date of fall 2024.