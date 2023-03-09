Crozier expands with new office in Guelph

It will be managed by a local engineer.

Consulting engineering firm C.F. Crozier & Associates, which serves the land development and building sector, has expanded with today’s official opening of a new office in Guelph, Ont.

“We are excited to announce our new office space in Guelph’s downtown core,” says Nick Mocan, president. “Guelph is an emerging city for economic growth, rich in talent and a welcoming community. We look forward to bringing on local talent to join us, as we strengthen our service capabilities in this region.”

The new office will be managed by long-time local resident Jurgen Koehler, P.Eng., who graduated from the University of Guelph’s Bachelor of Engineering program and began his career with Crozier more than 10 years ago.

“I’m thrilled Crozier chose to open this office,” says Cam Guthrie, mayor of Guelph. “We welcome their investment and the job opportunities they offer and look forward to their continued success.”

Headquartered in Collingwood, Ont., Crozier also has offices in Toronto, Milton and Bradford.