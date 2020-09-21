Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital reaches substantial completion

Construction has reached substantial completion for a new hospital in Vaughan, Ont., as announced by Mackenzie Health and Infrastructure Ontario (IO).

Known until recently as the Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital, the site has been named the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in honour of a $40-million donation from a longstanding Mackenzie Health supporter, the Cortellucci family. It is now ready for occupancy preparation and is expected to start providing patient care services in early 2021.

The design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) contract for what is being called Canada’s first ‘smart hospital’ is valued at $1.3 billion. The winning bidder—Plenary Health, comprising Plenary Group Canada, Stantec Architecture, PCL Constructors Canada and Johnson Controls Canada—was selected and construction began in late 2016. Construction ended on Aug. 26, 2020.

The 12-million-square-foot, 11-floor hospital integrates digital technology systems intended to enhance patient care by delivering the right information to the right location at the right time. Also, between 80 and 90% of the rooms will be single-occupancy for acute-care patients, for infection prevention and control purposes. It will open with 350 beds, with room to expand to 550.