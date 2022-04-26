Canadian Consulting Engineer

Contract awarded for Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project

April 26, 2022  By CCE



Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General have awarded a fixed-price contract of $1.2 billion to EllisDon Infrastructure Justice to design, build, finance and maintain the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project.

The contract, adjusted for inflation, reflects payments during construction, a substantial completion payment and monthly service payments during the 30-year operations and maintenance period.

The EllisDon Infrastructure Justice team includes:

  • Developer: EllisDon Capital Inc.
  • Design-Builder: EllisDon Corporation
  • Design Team: Zeidler Architecture Inc. and DLR Group Inc.
  • Facilities Management: EllisDon Facilities Services Inc.
  • Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

Onsite mobilization and pre-construction work will begin in summer 2022 with construction to begin in the fall. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2026.

Advertisement

Categories

Buildings
Engineering

Print this page

Related Stories
RFQ issued for Thunder Bay correctional complex
EllisDon awarded $59.7M contract for Orleans Health Hub project
EllisDon team selected for new Toronto Courthouse project
Toronto courthouse contract valued at $956.4M