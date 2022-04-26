Contract awarded for Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project
April 26, 2022 By CCE
Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General have awarded a fixed-price contract of $1.2 billion to EllisDon Infrastructure Justice to design, build, finance and maintain the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project.
The contract, adjusted for inflation, reflects payments during construction, a substantial completion payment and monthly service payments during the 30-year operations and maintenance period.
The EllisDon Infrastructure Justice team includes:
- Developer: EllisDon Capital Inc.
- Design-Builder: EllisDon Corporation
- Design Team: Zeidler Architecture Inc. and DLR Group Inc.
- Facilities Management: EllisDon Facilities Services Inc.
- Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.
Onsite mobilization and pre-construction work will begin in summer 2022 with construction to begin in the fall. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2026.
