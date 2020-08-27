Consulting engineering firms win CaGBC awards

Consulting engineering firms are among the winners of the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC’s) 2020 awards program, as announced this week. They will be recognized throughout the Building Lasting Change (BLC) online conference later this year.

Samantha Menard, energy team manager for Toronto-based EQ Building Performance, is this year’s Emerging Green Leader. She has been involved in Sidewalk Labs energy-efficiency research projects and the Energy Star multi-family high-rise technical advisory group (TAG).

This year’s Green Building Champion is Stephani Carter, founder and owner of Edmonton-based EcoAmmo, a sustainability consulting firm that has assisted in more than 216 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications.

Toronto-based building manager BentallGreenOak shares the title of Green Building Pioneer with consulting engineering firm Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin (RWDI), headquartered in Guelph, Ont., for developing a climate adaptation planning tool to address resilience for a portfolio of 413 properties.

The Ed Lim Technical Leadership Award goes to Grant Peters, partner and manager of green building services for Fluent Group Consulting Engineers in Orangeville, Ont., for providing long-term guidance through CaGBC’s sites and water TAG.

Finally, McCallumSather wins a Green Building Excellence Award (Tenant Improvement) for renovating the former Westinghouse headquarters (HQ) in Hamilton for its own workspace. The building had sat derelict since the 1980s, but CaGBC reports it is now an energy-efficient, high-performing, healthy place to work.

For the rest of this year's award-winning people and projects,