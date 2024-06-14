Consulting engineering firms expand Calgary’s BMO Centre

Calgary’s BMO Centre at Stampede Park has reportedly become Western Canada’s largest convention centre with the opening of a new 565,000-sf expansion, following decades of planning and four years of construction.

Following the $500-million expansion, the convention facility now offers more than 1 million sf of space, allowing it to host conventions at a scale the city was not previously able to accommodate. Its first major post-expansion event was the Global Energy Show, which ran from June 10 to 12.

“The BMO Centre expansion was built with the vision of a world-class facility,” says Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley. “With the interest we’ve seen from the meetings and conventions industry before the doors even opened, we know this facility is going to have a positive impact on Calgary’s economy by bolstering the tourism and hospitality sectors.”

Stantec served as prime consultant and architect of record, providing interior design, mechanical and electrical services for the expansion in partnership with design architect Populous and design consultant S2 Architecture. PCL was construction manager, leading site co-ordination, safety efforts and the sub-trades. The project manager for the expansion was M3 Development Management.

Additional project consultants included RJC Engineers and MKA (structural engineering), Level Playing Field (accessibility), O2 Planning & Design (landscape architecture), Urban Systems (civil engineering) and HLT Advisory (venue operations).

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) oversaw the project, reportedly delivering it on time and on budget.

“When we began design with our partners in 2019, we asked how we could push the boundaries of convention centre design and experience,” says Kate Thompson, CMLC’s president and CEO. “With the completion of this catalyst project, we have set the tone for development in the Culture + Entertainment District. We are looking ahead to building on this momentum, as we continue to transform this district together.”

Federal, provincial and municipal levels of government provided the project’s funding. The Bank of Montreal (BMO) also renewed its partnership with the Calgary Stampede for another 10 years, extending naming rights for the facility through the end of 2033.

“It’s an honour to celebrate our partnership, dating back to 1884 as the oldest business relationship in Western Canada,” says Mike Bonner, BMO’s head of distribution for Canadian personal and business banking. “This landmark facility will serve as a gathering place and have a strong impact on the economy.”