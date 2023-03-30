Comtech and CIMA+ partner for Confederation Building rehabilitation

The contract is expected to start early this year.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and its Science and Parliamentary Infrastructure Branch (SPIB) have awarded a multi-year contract to a joint venture (JV), comprising Comtech Group and CIMA+, to provide specialized property management services in Ottawa’s Parliamentary Precinct.

The contract will support multiple modernization projects within the precinct, focusing on the rehabilitation of the Confederation Building (pictured), along with PSPC’s Energy Services Acquisitions Program (ESAP) and Building Components and Connectivity (BCC) projects.

“Comtech is thrilled to work alongside CIMA+ to deliver this program,” says Chris Swail, Comtech’s vice-president (VP) of buildings and facilities. “Our integrated project teams will apply their expertise and understanding of the environment to help rehabilitate and modernize the Parliamentary Precinct to meet present and future needs.”

“Comtech and CIMA+ are working on some of the most impactful infrastructure projects in Canada and we are excited to bring best practices and lessons learned to this scope of work,” adds Yves Roland Mondou, senior VP (SVP) of project management for CIMA+.

The multi-year contract is anticipated to start early this year.