CEA gala recognizes Alberta’s engineering excellence

Consulting Engineers of Alberta (CEA) presented 13 awards of excellence and 11 awards of merit at its 26th annual Showcase Awards Gala, held in Calgary on Mar. 17.

“These awards recognize the best of the best in engineering design and innovation,” says CEA president Ryan Betker.

The 24 winners, as follow, were chosen from among 41 projects submitted this year from a cross-section of Alberta’s consulting engineering firms:

Building Engineering: Commercial

Award of Excellence: Arrow Engineering, State-of-the-Art Shredder and Recycling Facility.

Award of Merit: RJC Engineers, University District Block 23.

Building Engineering: Institutional

Award of Excellence: DIALOG, Telus World of Science Edmonton – Aurora Expansion.

Award of Merit: RJC Engineers, Innovation Crossing.

Community Development

Award of Excellence: Arrow Engineering, Roxy Theatre Rebuild.

Community Outreach and In-House Initiatives

Award of Excellence: McElhanney, McElhanney Cares Alberta.

Environmental

Award of Excellence: Tetra Tech, Modern Integrated Waste Management Facility.

Award of Merit: Associated Engineering, Determining the Value of Natural Assets.

Project Management

Award of Excellence: CIMA+, Terwillegar Drive Stage 2 Priority Ladder Process.

Award of Merit: Englobe, Westwood Garage Demolition.

Small Firm, Big Impact

Award of Excellence: SMA Consulting, Advanced Schedule Analysis Platform (ASAP) for Successful Project Management.

Award of Excellence: Arrow Engineering, Roxy Theatre Rebuild.

Award of Merit: Al-Terra Engineering, Terwillegar Drive (Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive) Concept Planning for Capacity and Operational Improvements.

Studies, Software and Special Services

Award of Excellence: Associated Engineering, City-Wide Stormwater Mapping and Modelling.

Award of Merit: Tetra Tech, Risk-based Highway Geotechnical Asset Management System.

Sustainable Design

Award of Excellence: Tetra Tech, Modern Integrated Waste Management Facility.

Award of Merit, RJC Engineers, Innovation Crossing.

Transportation Infrastructure: Roads, interchanges, airports, mass transit

Award of Excellence: Klohn Crippen Berger, Spray Lake Coal Road Mine Void Risk Mitigation.

Award of Merit: DIALOG and Al-Terra Engineering, Jasper Avenue New Vision.

Award of Merit: Urban Systems, Montgomery Main Streets.

Transportation Infrastructure: Transportation Structures

Award of Excellence: WSP, 9 th Avenue Bridge Replacement.

Avenue Bridge Replacement. Award of Merit: Thurber Engineering, Peace River Shop Slide/Hwy 2 Off Ramp Tied-Back Concrete Wall Pile.

Water Resources