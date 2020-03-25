CCA recommends keeping construction operational

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA), which represents more than 20,000 member firms across the country, is recommending construction and related manufacturing activities remain operational, for the time being, during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The association points out, as part of normal business practice and operations, the industry has implemented health and safety protocols on construction sites and at manufacturing facilities. Further, its members have amplified such protocols with new measures, based on recommendations from governments and public health authorities. CCA plans to continue to actively evaluate its position on the matter as the situation evolves and in support of these authorities’ further directives.

At the same time, the association has asked the federal government for the following: