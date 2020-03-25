News
CCA recommends keeping construction operational
The Canadian Construction Association (CCA), which represents more than 20,000 member firms across the country, is recommending construction and related manufacturing activities remain operational, for the time being, during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The association points out, as part of normal business practice and operations, the industry has implemented health and safety protocols on construction sites and at manufacturing facilities. Further, its members have amplified such protocols with new measures, based on recommendations from governments and public health authorities. CCA plans to continue to actively evaluate its position on the matter as the situation evolves and in support of these authorities’ further directives.
At the same time, the association has asked the federal government for the following:
- Specific details on how companies and individuals can access financial relief, which would allow business owners to focus on health and safety without the pressing fear of business failure.
- Consistent guidelines and best practices from public health authorities across the country to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all workers on construction sites and at manufacturing facilities.
- A clear statement and commitment to future legislation addressing the treatment of delays, project disruptions and related costs under federal contracts.
- Federal leadership in active dialogue with provincial authorities on a consistent approach to these issues.
- Prioritization of critical infrastructure.
- Collaboration with industry to prioritize allocation of essential resources, including manufacturing capacity.
- Instructions to Export Development Canada (EDC) and Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to engage with industry and the financial services sector to deploy additional domestic credit to mitigate the short-term financial impact of project delays and costs relating to COVID-19.
Print this page
Have your say: