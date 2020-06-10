CanBIM seeks entries for 2020 Innovation Spotlight Awards

CanBIM, which supports the Canadian building and infrastructure community’s efforts to improve construction with building information modelling (BIM) technologies, is seeking submissions for the sixth year of its Innovation Spotlight Awards.

The awards are intended to benchmark trends and the technological growth of CanBIM’s members. There are 12 categories, including one specifically for design and engineering (past winner pictured).

CanBIM has updated and streamlined the submission process, taking it online to make it easier for users. This year’s deadline for entries is July 31.

The organization is also seeking category-specific sponsors and presenters, designers for the awards themselves and industry professionals to help select the winners.

Nominations will be announced on Aug. 21 and winners on Oct. 21. For full details, click here.