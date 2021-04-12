Canada and Nova Scotia invest in Acadia University’s recreational infrastructure

The Canadian government is investing $400,000 in a project that will upgrade Acadia University’s Raymond Field, one of the two outdoor artificial turf playing fields in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia.

The project consists of removing and disposing the field’s current artificial turf and replacing it with new artificial turf, as well as installing the accessories that are required for efficient field operation and maintenance. “The upgrades will create a safer, more attractive environment for students, community members and event organizers who use the field as a venue for major varsity and community sporting events,” officials with Infrastructure Canada said in an April 12 news release.

The government’s investment is being made through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $400,000, while Acadia University and its local funding partners are contributing $400,000 in total.

“Acadia University’s Raymond Field is an integral part of the recreational facilities of not only the university, but also the Town of Wolfville and the surrounding area,” the Honorable Keith Irving, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South, said in the release. “This project to replace its existing turf field ensures community sports organizations and provincial competitions will benefit from this fine facility for years to come.”