CaGBC updates zero-carbon building standard

Today, the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) launched Version 2 of its Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) Standard. The update is intended to accelerate the adoption of ZCB practices, help Canada meet its climate-change targets and spur both innovation and job growth.

To help more buildings ‘get to zero’ faster, Version 2 draws on lessons learned from more than 20 real-world ZCBs, provides more design strategy options for both new and existing buildings and recognizes high-quality carbon offsets when necessary.

Since Version 1 was launched in 2017, CaGBC says, projects and research have proven ZCBs are technically and financially viable across a wide spectrum of types, including schools, offices, multi-unit residential, commercial and industrial. The new updates offer additional flexibility to help make the standard more mainstream.

By way of example, Version 2 includes two pathways: ZCB-Design, which guides the design of new buildings and the retrofitting of existing structures; and ZCB-Performance, which provides a framework for annually verifying buildings have achieved zero-carbon performance.

The updates also focus on:

Embodied carbon–Projects must reduce and offset carbon emissions for the building’s life cycle, including those associated with the manufacture and use of construction materials.

Refrigerants–Best practices are encouraged to minimize potential leaks of refrigerants.

Energy efficiency–The efficient use of clean energy is promoted with more stringent requirements, e.g. for airtightness.

Innovation–Projects are required to demonstrate two innovative strategies to reduce carbon emissions.

“The changes we’ve made give a clear path to show carbon leadership with positive action that future-proofs buildings,” says Thomas Mueller, CaGBC’s president and CEO.