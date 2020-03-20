Building Lasting Change conference postponed

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) has postponed its 2020 Building Lasting Change (BLC) conference due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The event was planned to take place in Toronto in early June.

CaGBC made the decision earlier this week, based on the latest available information from health authorities, and is now in the process of finalizing new dates.

“We are committed to providing a safe and healthy space for all participants, speakers, attendees, exhibitors and partners at our events,” writes Thomas Mueller, president and CEO of CaGBC. “We will continue to be guided by the best advice from the relevant public health agencies and will share the new dates in the coming weeks.”

CaGBC staff has been working online since Mar. 13 and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

“During this time, all LEED and zero-carbon building (ZCB) project reviews and certifications will continue without interruption,” writes Mueller. “This remains the critical decade for climate action. CaGBC will stay focused on the important work ahead, as we strive to transition the building sector toward a low-carbon future. We will continue to deliver insights, information and education, but in a way that respects the current situation.”

CaGBC will directly contact all those who already registered for the BLC conference as delegates, speakers, exhibitor and sponsors.