Building enclosure performance expert Alex Kosis joins SGH

Engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) has named Alex Kosis as an associate principal, beefing up its building enclosure engineering consulting and sustainable building practices.

Kosis has more than 15 years of experience in the industry, specializing in roofing and waterproofing system design and repair, and thermal analysis for optimal building performance. He joins SGH’s building technology group from Denver, Colorado, partnering closely with SGH colleagues in the San Francisco Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; and throughout the United

Kosis originally spent 11 years with SGH to start his career, joining the firm as a technical intern in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office and advancing to senior engineering positions in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, Alex has practiced in Denver and the surrounding region with several prominent building enclosure consulting firms.

“It is great to join SGH and help build on the firm’s stellar reputation for solving challenging engineering problems,” Kosis said. “I am excited to partner with our many experts across the firm and eager to help develop our presence across Colorado and the Mountain Region.”

Kosis industry and academic contributions include serving on ASTM International’s ASTM D08 Committee on Roofing & Waterproofing, volunteering as an instructor for Engineer’s Alliance with the Arts, and lecturing on building failures and forensic investigations at Pennsylvania State University.