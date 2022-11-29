Bradley-Blewster & Associates join Stantec’s Buildings practice

Stantec has announced that the team from Bradley-Blewster & Associates has joined its Buildings practice.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Louisiana, Bradley-Blewster & Associates offer healthcare planning and design services for hospitals, medical office buildings, clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, imaging centres, and residential care facilities. The firm’s clients include Franklin Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Lane Regional Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, P&S Surgical Hospital, Pt. Coupee General Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and St. Francis Medical Center & Woman’s Hospital.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve taken great pride in designing care environments that prioritize the patient experience and support clinicians in their service to communities throughout Louisiana,” said Carroll Blewster, architect and co-founder of Bradley-Blewster & Associates. “Joining Stantec’s Buildings practice allows our team to build on our record of success by bringing the resources of a global firm to our clients, as we continue to deliver best-in-class design services.”

Stantec and Bradley-Blewster have partnered on a number of projects in the past, including the Heart & Vascular Institute, Level 1 Trauma Center, LSU Medical Education and Innovation Center, Livingston Healthplex, among others for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Currently the team continues to work on additional health care projects within the Baton Rouge community.

The Louisiana-based group also provides architectural and interior design services to commercial, education, and institutional clients.