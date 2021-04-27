Avison Young names Martin Jepil as vice president of enterprise architecture

Commercial real estate services firm Avison Young has appointed Martin Jepil as a principal and global vice president of enterprise architecture.

He will be based in the firm’s Toronto headquarters.

In a news release, Avison Young officials said that Jepil brings more than 20 years of IT leadership experience, and will focus on simplifying Avison Young’s technology stack and connecting the firm’s various enterprise systems. He will also work on engineering and delivering technology solutions and products that help the company’s clients improve their commercial real estate outcomes.

“Martin is a fantastic addition to our global IT and technology team as we pave the road to simplifying IT acquisition and system integration,” said Mike Hart, principal and CIO at Avison Young. “In this newly created role, Martin will demonstrate his strong track record of connecting strategic thinking with technology execution to achieve excellence and deliver bottom line results.”

The news release also said that Jepil has held several prominent IT roles with Fortune 50 companies across several industries, including tier-one banking and insurance, manufacturing, consulting services and architecture. Jepil spent 10 years as chief technology officer with HP Enterprise Service, and joins Avison Young from IBM Global Business Services.