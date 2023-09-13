Modern Niagara partners with Vroozi to modernize its procure-to-pay process

Canadian multi-trade contractor Modern Niagara is partnering with Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, to simplify their procurement process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Modern Niagara to revolutionize procurement and accounts payable within the construction industry,” said Shaz Khan, CEO and co-founder at Vroozi. “With our flexible and intelligent no-code platform, Modern Niagara’s on-site personnel can easily purchase the materials they need for projects, while central procurement can maintain control and visibility over spending. This partnership will not only enhance operational efficiency but also generate substantial cost savings.”

Modern Niagara specializes in constructing state-of-the-art buildings, and preassembles essential components, such as pipes and sheet metal, in their warehouses to improve construction efficiency and expedite project timelines. Now, it’s partnership with Vroozi aims to offer a mobile interface that eliminates the need for extensive technical know-how and exposes cost savings opportunities by project.

“The world of construction is evolving rapidly, and to keep pace, it’s imperative we incorporate tools that optimize our processes end-to-end,” said Mo Abdelrahim, senior director of national procurement at Modern Niagara. “Partnering with Vroozi is a strategic move in this direction. We believe this step will not only elevate our procurement and payment workflows but also set a benchmark for the industry.”

“With Vroozi, field employees have platform access from any device, ensuring efficient purchasing of crucial materials,” Modern Niagara officials said. “By simplifying purchasing, enabling cost control, and empowering central procurement teams, both companies are poised to revolutionize how materials are acquired for construction projects.”