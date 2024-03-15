AtkinsRéalis signs O&M contract for CHUM

Consulting engineering firm AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin) will undertake operations and maintenance (O&M) work at the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montreal (CHUM).

The contract is set within a public-private partnership (P3) and will span a 26-year period. AtkinsRéalis’ O&M team will be responsible for maintenance of the hospital’s building systems, structure and support systems; life-cycle replacement of equipment; and monitoring, automating and optimizing energy use.

The firm already manages O&M for other hospitals across Canada, including Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB), the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal, Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B., and long-term care (LTC) sites in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

“By delivering reliable facilities management services, supported by our in-house asset management, engineering and digital specialists, we help authorities focus on delivering care to patients,” says Stéphanie Vaillancourt, AtkinsRéalis’ president for Canada.