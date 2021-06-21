ASHRAE releases Standard 62.1 user’s manual

ASHRAE has released the 2019 edition of the Standard 62.1 User’s Manual. The latest 62.1 user’s manual focuses on ASHRAE’s primary ventilation standard, ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2019.

The publication was created to be used alongside ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2019 and explains how to apply the criteria set out by the standard, by providing examples, sample calculations, and best practices for professionals concerned with ventilation and indoor air quality in nonresidential buildings.

“The user’s manual assists in the design, installation, and operation of buildings in accordance with Standard 62.1-2019,” said Wayne Thomann, chair of Standard 62.1 Project Monitoring Subcommittee. “It is important to remember that Standard 62.1 is written to be code enforceable, and therefore contains only mandatory language, while the user’s manual paraphrases and explains the requirements, making it a valuable resource for both the architects and engineers designing the building and those responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining the building. The user’s manual facilitates compliance with the performance requirements defined in the standard.”

The user’s manual is intended to support building professionals, including architects, engineers, manufacturers, plan examiners, field inspectors, general and specialty contractors, and operation and maintenance personnel. The publication offers crucial supplement for professionals concerned with ventilation and indoor air quality.

To purchase the Standard 62.1 User’s Manual, visit the ASHRAE bookstore or contact ASHRAE customer service by phone at 1-800-527-4723 (U.S. and Canada), 404-636-8400 (worldwide) or fax 678-539-2129.