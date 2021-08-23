ASHRAE calls for abstracts for 2022 Toronto conference

ASHRAE is now accepting abstracts for the technical program sessions at its next annual conference, which is set to be held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on June 25 to 29, 2022.

The conference will feature papers and programs that are pertinent to the future of the built environment; e.g. addressing how the COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes to buildings.

“As we move into 2022, commercial, industrial and residential buildings face an increasingly complex set of competing priorities to balance, as well as an increasing number of technologies to implement,” says Kristen Cetin, conference chair.

The technical program will comprise eight tracks:

Buildings in the Aftermath of COVID-19

Connected Buildings, Connected Communities.

IAQ, Energy Use, Comfort and Health of Sustainable Buildings

Cold Climate Building System Design, Operation and Resilience

Professional Development

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment

Fundamentals and Applications

Research Summit

Abstracts of 400 words or less are due by Sept. 20. If accepted, final conference papers up to eight pages will be due by Dec. 1. For more information, visit ashrae.org/2022Annual.