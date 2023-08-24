ASHRAE calling for abstracts for 2024 Annual Conference

The conference will be held in Indianapolis from June 22-26, 2024.

ASHRAE is now accepting abstract submissions for the 2024 Annual Conference to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 22-26, 2024, at the JW Marriott Indianapolis.

“Legislative initiatives, electrification, artificial intelligence and other technological and social forces are impacting ASHARE members across all aspects the built environment,” said technical conference chair Brian Fronk. “The program tracks for the 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference in Indianapolis seek to explore the challenges and opportunities in responding to these changes, while continuing to focus on core HVAC&R fundamentals, equipment and research and development.”

Conference papers are requested for the following tracks:

The “Electrification: Possibilities and Pitfalls” track features programs that explore the required technology to meet legislative targets as well as the challenges and consequences of rapidly electrifying the built environment in parallel with other sectors.

The “Artificial Intelligence and the Built Environment” track highlights papers that separate the hype from reality and explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for transforming how buildings and equipment are designed, optimized and operated.

The “Building Life Cycle Assessment” track explores aspects of building life cycle assessment, with a particular interest in successful applications that have extended modeling into operational phases of the building life cycle.

The “Legislation, Standards, Codes and Guidelines” track highlights recent changes and opportunities to inform new legislation, standards and guidelines and their impact on the buildings sector.

The “Professional Development” track will cover all aspects of business outside of engineering/technical applications to allow professionals an opportunity to develop in areas such as presentation skills, leadership, team building, interpersonal skills, etc. and lends itself to interactive session types such as workshops and forums.

The “Fundamentals and Applications” track will provide opportunities for papers of varying levels across a large topic base. Concepts, design elements and shared experiences for theoretical and applied concepts of HVAC&R design are included.

The “HVAC&R Systems and Equipment” track will focus on the development of new systems and equipment, improvements to existing systems and equipment and the proper application and operation of systems and equipment.

Finally, the “Research Summit” features active research, and the exchange of research findings, critical to the development of the HVAC&R industry and built environment. The track includes a partnership with ASHRAE’s archival journal, Science and Technology for the Built Environment.

Abstracts (400 words or less) are due Nov. 22, 2023. If accepted, final conference papers (8-page maximum) are due March 15, 2024. In addition, technical papers (complete 30-page maximum papers) are also due Nov. 22, 2023.

All accepted papers will be considered for publication in Science and Technology for the Built Environment, ASHRAE’s research journal.

For more information on the call for abstracts and the 2024 ASHRAE Annual Conference, visit ashrae.org/2024Annual.