ASHRAE and IUVA sign Memorandum of Understanding

ASHRAE and the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The MOU – which was signed by Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-21 ASHRAE president and Ron Hofmann, president of IUVA, University of Toronto – defines parameters by which ASHRAE and IUVA will work cooperatively to promote the advancement of emerging research and technologies to support a more sustainable built environment.

“Establishing and maintaining improved indoor environmental quality is the bedrock of ASHRAE’s sustainability mission and the use of ultraviolet technology is a critical component towards addressing the challenges of minimizing the spread of infectious diseases,” Gulledge said. “We are pleased to partner with IUVA as we collectively support research and new innovations to further our vision on a sustainable built environment for all.”

“With a focus on the science and engineering of UV technology, IUVA members are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with ASHRAE to enhance the knowledge base and application of UV in the built environment,” Hofmann said. “While the technology is already well established, the urgency of addressing the global pandemic has raised the profile the UV, and our partnership with ASHRAE promises to help develop the necessary data, protocols, guidelines, and standards to ensure its continued effective, safe use.”

The MOU includes, but is not limited to, the following initiatives related to development of ANSI certifiable standards and related source documents:

Test and measurements on specific pathogens across a specified light spectrum (e.g., antimicrobial UV-C: 200nm – 280nm) and in specified mediums (e.g., aerosols, large droplets, surface – dry & wet, in aqueous solution, pristine & soiled).

Test and measurements on efficacy outcomes for antimicrobial UV-C devices and systems in specified, well defined testing environments (e.g., simulated hospital rooms, equipped and arranged in a standardized configuration, with predetermined numbers and locations of sampling points).

Test and measurements on efficacy outcomes for antimicrobial UV-C devices and systems installed in ‘upper room’ HVAC applications.

Standards and guidelines that establish the minimum requirements for commissioning permanently installed UV antimicrobial systems in existing and newly constructed facilities.

Standard and guidelines for the application of UV disinfection of water used in cooling towers to control spread of bacteria, such as Legionella, algae and fungi into the building HVAC system.

In addition to these research and publication development initiatives, ASHRAE and IUVA’s other areas of potential collaboration include: general advocacy; joint conferences and meetings; consistent leadership communication; education and professional development, technical activities coordination; and research.