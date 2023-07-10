APEGA and AAA clarify building envelope practice rights

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Alberta Association of Architects (AAA) have issued a joint practice bulletin to clarify building envelope practice rights as defined in the National Building Code (NBC) – 2019 Alberta Edition (AE), the Safety Codes Act, the Architects Act and the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act.

Titled ‘Functional Relationships for the Building Envelope Portion of Projects,’ the bulletin clarifies the roles and responsibilities for building envelope projects—specifically, who can authenticate NBC – AE schedules for new construction, renovations, rehabilitations, renewals, repairs, assessments and other services.

“The bulletin will help professional engineers, registered architects and licensed interior designers involved in building projects in Alberta meet their legislated obligations,” says Barbara Bruce, AAA’s executive director. “The bulletin provides clarity when there is overlap between the scope of practice of these professional groups in building envelope practice procedures.”

“As regulatory bodies, we share the overarching goal of safeguarding the public welfare of Albertans,” says Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., APEGA’s registrar and CEO. “This bulletin demonstrates the importance of strong, mutual effort in pursuit of the greater good.”

The bulletin has been approved for use by APEGA and AAA registrants, effective July 1, 2023. It is available on APEGA’s and AAA’s websites.