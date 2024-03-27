ACEC-Ontario supports provincial budget

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) commends the province’s government on its 2024 budget and ongoing commitment to infrastructure. Announced yesterday, the budget includes more than $190 billion over the next 10 years to build and expand highways, transit, homes and other infrastructure.

“Premier Ford and his government continue to show leadership by providing crucial support for provincial and municipal infrastructure,” says Andrew Hurd, executive director of ACEC-Ontario, which represents nearly 140 consulting engineering firms employing more than 25,000 people across the province. “Investing $190 billion over the next 10 years is a strategic long-term endeavour. Consulting engineers grasp the significance of this vision and are committed to fostering its success.”

In a pre-budget submission on Jan. 31 to the provincial ministry of finance and standing committee on finance and economic affairs, ACEC-Ontario made 12 recommendations to deliver more projects on time and on budget, reduce repair costs and ensure a strong, diverse workforce, while protecting the public interest.

The provincial budget incorporates several of these recommendations, including $3.9 billion to expand and repair provincial highways and bridges, $100 million to assist with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs at publicly assisted colleges and universities and 15 new projects to help integrate hydrogen into the province’s electricity grid.

“Our government is taking a responsible approach by investing in key public services and infrastructure, including new roads, highways and the largest public transit expansion in North America,” says Peter Bethlenfalvy, provincial minister of finance.

Budget highlights include $1 billion for a new municipal housing infrastructure program, $825 million for the housing-enabled water systems fund, $620 million for health-care infrastructure renewal, $155 million for construction of long-term care homes, $1.4 billion to repair and renew schools and $200 million for new and upgraded sport and recreation facilities.

“These projects are intrinsic to the well-being of communities across the province,” says ACEC-Ontario’s Hurd. “Typically unnoticed by the public, the behind-the-scenes work of consulting engineers ensures that nearly everything in the built surroundings of our communities functions properly.”