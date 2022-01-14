2022 CaGBC Awards open for nominations

Nominations have opened for the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC’s) 2022 awards program. The national competition recognizes and celebrates ‘green building’ trailblazers and inspiring projects across the country.

CaGBC members who meet the program’s criteria are invited to submit nominations for people, organizations or projects by Feb. 24. The winners will be recognized at the council’s next Building Lasting Change (BLC) event, to be held in Toronto in June. For more details about the award categories, criteria and timelines, visit www.cagbc.org/awards.

Also, students demonstrating leadership, innovation and creative vision can apply for the Andy Kesteloo Memorial Student Project Award, following a different timeline. Details about the submission period and criteria will be published soon.