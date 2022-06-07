2022 CaGBC Awards celebrate Canadian green building innovators

The gala took place during the Building Lasting Change (BLC) conference.

Last week, the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) handed out its annual awards—which celebrate projects, teams and individuals for their contributions to Canada’s green building sector—at a gala event during its Building Lasting Change (BLC) conference in Toronto.

“Highlighting our successes is a good way to advance green buildings across Canada and demonstrate the sector’s leadership in the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said CaGBC president and CEO Thomas Mueller.

Projects that won awards this year include:

The Local 144 Plumbers’ Union Head Office and Training Facility in Montreal, the first LEED BD+C Platinum-certified industrial building, for conserving energy and reducing water consumption.

The Bentall Centre in Vancouver, comprising four LEED Platinum towers and using 100% renewable energy and carbon-neutral operations.

The Roam Transit Operations and Training Centre in Banff, Alta, for achieving zero-carbon design with ultra-efficient mechanical systems, a super-insulated building envelope, district heating and biomass waste-to-energy.

The Ken Soble Tower in Hamilton, which underwent the world’s largest residential Passive House (PH) retrofit and North America’s first residential tower EnerPHit retrofit, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 94%.

A multi-faith housing initiative in Ottawa that created a healthy living space for homeless veterans while incorporating green building practices.

As for teams, Multiplex Construction Canada was named this year’s Green Building Pioneer, as the first Canadian construction company to set a GHG reduction target in line with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) and the first contractor to sign the World Green Building Council’s (WorldGBC‘s) Net Zero Commitment. Also, Global Affairs Canada won the government leadership award for achieving the first international Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) certification with its permanent mission in Geneva, Switzerland.

The following individuals were also honoured: