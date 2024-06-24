ACEC-SK names new chair and board
June 24, 2024
By CCE
Brett LaRoche, P.Eng., has become chair of board of directors for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK), as of its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 21.
LaRoche, a principal at Catterall & Wright Consulting Engineers (CWCE), is joined by ISL Engineering general manager (GM) of buildings Marc Bourassa, P.Eng., as vice-chair; KGS Group associate principal Lee Peters, P.Eng., as treasurer; and AECOM conveyance sector market leader Ryan King as past-chair. They lead a 2024-2025 board that includes:
- Matt Feige, P.Eng., senior project engineer at BCL Engineering.
- Jasyn Henry, P.Eng., vice-president (VP) of technical services and principal geotechnical engineer for Clifton Engineering Group.
- Jaclyn Mann, P.Eng., energy director for CIMA+.
- Stephen Marcia, P.Eng., director of strategic operations at March Consulting Associates.
- Scott Neurauter, division manager at Allnorth Consultants.
- Travis Inglis, P.Eng., transportation engineer at KGS Group (future leaders director).
- Nancy Inglis, P.Eng., divisional manager at Associated Engineering (ACEC-Canada liaison).
- Sameer Kelkar, EIT, technical sales representative for Xylem (associate member liaison).
“Our board is strong, with a diverse cross-section of skills and experiences,” says LaRoche. “I look forward to working with them to better serve our members and our association for the coming year.”
