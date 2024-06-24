ACEC-SK names new chair and board

Brett LaRoche, P.Eng., has become chair of board of directors for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK), as of its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 21.

LaRoche, a principal at Catterall & Wright Consulting Engineers (CWCE), is joined by ISL Engineering general manager (GM) of buildings Marc Bourassa, P.Eng., as vice-chair; KGS Group associate principal Lee Peters, P.Eng., as treasurer; and AECOM conveyance sector market leader Ryan King as past-chair. They lead a 2024-2025 board that includes:

Matt Feige, P.Eng., senior project engineer at BCL Engineering.

Jasyn Henry, P.Eng., vice-president (VP) of technical services and principal geotechnical engineer for Clifton Engineering Group.

Jaclyn Mann, P.Eng., energy director for CIMA+.

Stephen Marcia, P.Eng., director of strategic operations at March Consulting Associates.

Scott Neurauter, division manager at Allnorth Consultants.

Travis Inglis, P.Eng., transportation engineer at KGS Group (future leaders director).

Nancy Inglis, P.Eng., divisional manager at Associated Engineering (ACEC-Canada liaison).

Sameer Kelkar, EIT, technical sales representative for Xylem (associate member liaison).

“Our board is strong, with a diverse cross-section of skills and experiences,” says LaRoche. “I look forward to working with them to better serve our members and our association for the coming year.”